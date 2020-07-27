ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — When students get on a bus with A.G. Waseem, he isn’t the driver or their tour guide. But he is taking them on the road to success, or, better yet, an athletic scholarship with his program called Top Recruits Now.

“I was in Orlando and I saw a lot of kids with a lot of talent that weren’t getting recruited, so I actually took them on a trip at the time in a van,” Waseem says.

For over 10 years now, Waseem has taken primarily high school football standouts from the Central Florida area on trips across the country, introducing them to top football coaches and recruiting coordinators for top football programs.

He does it for free.

“There's a lot of kids trying to get very few scholarships, so the most important thing parents and people don’t know is you have to get in front of college coaches,” Waseem says.

What started in a van with eight young men is now a bus filled with 40 of the area’s brightest. The bus also stops at some of the nation's top college programs, such as Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State -- destinations many of these Central Florida athletes have never been able to step foot in -- without stepping on to Waseem’s bus.

“It gives those kids an opportunity to dream and aspire. There is nothing like seeing it live. When those kids see the big stadium, Doak Campbell, they see The Swamp, it inspires them to want to be at those positions and play hard,” Waseem says.

It’s not just playing hard that Waseem makes sure his athletes are up to the task for, either — if they don't have the grades, they don't have a seat on the bus.

“They have to be way more than just an athlete. It's important for them to get degrees to take care of their families," Waseem says.