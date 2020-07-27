One local woman is making a business out of her foibles. Foibles Coffee and Pie Owner Sadie Mathers admits her foibles are drinking too much coffee and eating too much pie, hence the name.

After a months-long delay due to COVID-19, the Rhode Island Street shop is finally ready to open to serve espresso, cold brew coffee, quiches and pies.

Mathers says the dream of owning her own shop kept her going, despite the extra obstacles.

"It’s really just the love of the community. It’s been a dream to have a café that’s nestled in a neighborhood, that serves the neighborhood it’s in, and that’s really my main goal, to meet my neighbors, talk to people, know everyone’s names and create a space that really feels safe and welcoming for everyone," she said.

After a week-long break, the café will be opening back up in August with new hours, which you can find at their Facebook.