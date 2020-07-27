WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Bella Brown felt like royalty after a celebration for her 10th birthday that included a ride in a horse-drawn carriage. But to Bill Vitanyi, she is his hero.

“She’s quite a little star and she deserves it," Vitanyi said. "We’re proud of her. We all love her.”

Bella may not have super powers, or fight crime, but she has fought for her life. She was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a rare heart condition. She had three open heart surgeries when she was a baby.

“Just looking at her truly inspires me as a mom and gives me strength to see how much strength that she has, that she’s overcome all of this," Jeanette Brown said. "So I have really no excuse when I feel like I can’t make it through something, because I’ve seen her and her struggles."

When Vitanyi heard Bella’s story, he was moved.

"Just try to be kind, that's what she's taught me," he said. "I hope to change her life, too."

For him, it started with the birthday bash, full of surprises. There was an appearance from a pageant queen, and hiding around the corner, the very same surgeon who looked after Bella’s heart.

“He is our Superman," Jeanette Brown said.

The doctor and his super patient came full circle, with a ride together in a horse-drawn carriage. Bella was also given a key to the city of Winter Garden, as well as a proclamation from the mayor marking the occasion.