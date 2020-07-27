FORT MILL, S.C. -- As many businesses struggle to stay afloat, two new hotels open in York County

According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, nearly 100,000 hotel workers in North Carolina have lost their jobs during the pandemic. Another 60,000 have lost theirs in South Carolina, however, two hotels near Charlotte have actually opened up during the coronavirus lockdown.

Tru by Hilton and Home 2 Suites in Fort Mill opened this summer.

Facing a lack of customers, Home 2 Suites owner Amar Patel with Lakeview Hospitality says he’s asked the county to defer commercial property tax payments due at the end of the year.

“We dealt with 9/11. It wasn't this bad [for business]. The economic crisis still wasn't this bad,” Patel said. “We’re still keeping afloat but this is quite challenging.”

Because it wasn't open last year, Patel says the hotel isn’t eligible for PPP or disaster loans.