​MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) — You might notice some of your favorite beverage products are missing from store shelves lately.

It's because there is an aluminum can shortage across the nation. The shortage is impacting beverage companies ranging from those producing soft drinks to beer.

“I’ve heard other state breweries are gonna get shorted on cans, I’ve heard soda makers are gonna have the same way, everybody loves the can I guess during this pandemic,” said Russ Klisch, owner of Lakefront Brewery.

​Most companies are experiencing a higher demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, as most drinks are now sold for home consumption.

“It skyrocketed this year. I know our can sales have gone up tremendously this period of time,” Klisch said.

​Making those in the drink industry seek other alternatives such as resorting to plastic and glass. However, not all solutions are a one size fits all, especially in the beer industry.

Milwaukee's Molson Coors Brewery told Spectrum News the shortage is affecting the company, but they are finding ways to work around it:

“Every company that makes anything in a 12 ounce aluminum can is being challenged by the global can shortage. Grocery, convenience and liquor store sales, particularly in cans, have been sky high ever since bars and restaurants shuttered back in March. We have been producing and shipping canned beer at significantly higher rates than in recent years, though it hasn’t been enough to meet the historically high orders we’re seeing. “

​According to Molson Coors, the issue was foreseen a couple of months ago and one of their plans in action is sourcing aluminum cans from other countries to meet their demand.

The pandemic exacerbated the issue, but according to the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA), the high demand for cans started long ago. NBWA reports show 60% of all beer sold in the country in 2019 was canned.

The popularity of seltzer drinks in recent years is also adding to the aluminum can shortage.

​While Klisch said the issue is not causing a major impact at Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery now, he has a solution for his products just in case.

​“All I know is we’re investing in bottles right now so we’re gonna continue to bottle our beer,” Klisch said.