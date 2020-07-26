HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A Hillsborough County man was arrested in Central Florida on Saturday after he made an online threat to shoot protesters last week.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office first received a tip from the Polk County Sheriff's Office about the threat.

Hillsborough officials said Alex Bancroft, 30, threatened to shoot Black Lives Matter protesters in a Facebook post on July 24.

After others commented saying he wouldn't actually commit the crime, Bancroft replied saying, "keep ur eyes on Fla news."

Investigators learned that in an earlier photo post, Bancroft threatened violence in the format of “Cards Against Humanity." The prompt in his post read, “That’s right. I killed _____. How you ask? _____.” The answers, he posted, were “African children” and an “AR-15 assault rifle."

Bancroft admitted to making those posts on his Facebook page, but said he did so out of frustration, and wouldn't actually hurt anyone.

Bancroft was arrested by Orange County deputies while visiting a friend in Clermont.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the news release, “If you think you can hide behind a computer screen when threatening to hurt another person, you are absolutely wrong.”