HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Small business owners in Hillsborough County who continue to struggle because of COVID-19 may be eligible for an infusion of cash that they won't have to pay back.

What You Need To Know Hillsborough's R3 program helping businesses stay afloat



Small businesses can apply for a grant that they don't have to pay back



Pprogram open until funding runs out or by December 1



More info on Hillsborough's Rapid Recovery Program

Many businesses nearly shut down as the coronavirus put an end to large gatherings and celebrations. The Hillsborough Rapid Recovery Program is working to keep businesses afloat.

One of the businesses that benefited from the program is Gaston's Catering Services.

With just four months of cash reserves on hand, Gaston Merideth applied for and received aid from the federal government's PPP loan and Hillsborough County's R3 program.

"That money allowed us to stay open, do tastings, and have our staff continue to make some kind of money and also helped us to pay expenses like rent, utilities, ecetera. It kept the lights on," Gaston said.

Unlike PPP, Hillsborough County's R3 is a grant, so the money it gives out won't have to be paid back. The county is now wanting to help other small businesses stay open. The third phase of this $100 million program starts Monday and businesses are encourages to apply.

The program will be open until the funding runs out or all the way up until December 1.