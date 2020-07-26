ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- As coronavirus cases continue to climb, topping more than 400,000 across the Sunshine State, schools are now just weeks away from opening back up.

Orange County Public Schools

Many parents in Central Florida have yet to make a decision when it comes to how their kids will go back to school.

Last week, Orange County Schools extended the deadline for parents to 5 p.m. on Monday. So far, more than 120,000 parents have picked how their kids will go back to school.

Two out of three parents have chosen to keep their kids at home in August and just over one-fourth of families want their kids back in schools, opting for in-person instruction.

The three options parents have to choose from are virtual learning, in-person learning, and a new model called "LaunchEd," which would allow students to start the school year at home while keeping them enrolled in their home schools and follow traditional class times.

District leaders have also asked the state for a waiver to the mandatory reopening of brick and mortar schools, asking that the district decide when it's safe to reopen.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the health of staff and teachers needs to be a priority if and when schools reopen.

"When you talk about forcing teachers to come back to school, you better be careful about that and make sure you pay attention to keeping them safe and key, keeping them healthy," Fauci said.

A number of educators and state leaders are pushing back on the state’s reopening mandate.

The Florida Education Association filed a lawsuit in an effort to stop schools from reopening and calling on a judge to return that decision to school districts.

On Friday, Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez said reopening their schools doesn’t look good.

"You’re talking about, in the case of Miami-Dade County, it’s one of the largest school systems in the nation, you’re talking about 350,000 students plus another 40,000 teachers. So you’re putting a tremendous amount of people back into the economy in a way that could end up being a super spreader event,” Suarez said.

Orange County's 200,000 students are expected to start their new school year August 21 if the district's plan is approved by the state.