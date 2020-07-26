TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. -- Good things are worth waiting for. Just ask Sara Ratza.

“There are times when I leave the door and I look inside and it’s hard to believe it’s mine,” said Ratza, owner of Ratza Chocolate.

Ratza fell into the chocolate business after working at her friends coffee shop. With a background in art and herbology, the craft came easily. The timing, though, was anything but.

They signed the lease on March 11, the same week the pandemic shut everything down.

“My husband is a musician so we were hit really hard financially with all the bars and restaurants being closed. And we literally kind of looked at each other and said, ‘We have to just go through with this because this is our livelihood right now,’” Ratza said.

The community rallied behind Ratza and her family, donating items, services, and even money to make this dream a sweet reality.

“[It’s] humbling. It makes me super emotional thinking about it,” Ratza said.

And she can’t wait to hit the ground running.

“We worked really hard to get to this point and it’s hard to believe that we’re actually about to open. A lot of people helped us and we’re just so grateful,” Ratza said.

Ratza hopes to have the store open to the public as soon as next weekend.