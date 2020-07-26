CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A local business owner has stepped up to help a young father battling cancer during the pandemic.



Danny Stacks was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer four months ago.



"At 37, a bit crazy, a bit insane. A bit of a shocker, but kinda just take it for what it is and take it by the horns,” Stacks says.



Check-ups revealed Danny’s health was in good shape, but after more tests four months ago his doctors learned he had colon cancer.



“I couldn’t stop crying. Of course you go through everything and I’m like, we have three kids and of course I’m thinking am I going to lose my husband,” said his wife, Kirsten Stacks.



Danny works two jobs, and since the pandemic Kirsten has had to leave work and stay home with their kids.



After hearing the family's story from a mutual friend, Jorge Gordinho, owner of The Play and Stay Pet Resort, offered to help.



“But then you hear these stories about what people are really going through and you realize how lucky you are, so we jumped at the chance, no hesitation,” Gordinho says.



For one week Gordinho is offering $20 play dates and baths for your dog, with a scheduled appointment. All of the proceeds raised will go tot the Stack family.



If you don’t have a dog but would still like to donate, click here for Stack’s gofundme page.

