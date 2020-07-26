MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) — A dream of opening a bookstore sidelined by COVID-19, but one Wisconsin woman got creative and found a way to bring Black literature to the community.

It's a bookstore on a bike. When the pandemic hit, Cetonia Weston-Roy had to come up with a new vision.

"I saw a guy on an ice cream bike, and I was like, ‘Well I bet I can do that somehow with books,’" she said.

For now the Niche Book Bike is taking the place of the bookstore Weston-Roy has plans to open. She pedals to summer events offering used and new books from Sci-Fi to motivational and children's books.

All are by Black authors.

"Sometimes I feel like people don't read when it's not something they connect to," Weston-Roy said.

Zahria Tucker stopped by the book bike looking for that connection.

"Just being able to read characters that look like me and go through similar experiences as myself is super cool," Tucker said.

Many customers ask for recommendations. Some of the authors are ones they've never heard of, something Weston-Roy said she seeks out.

"They don't show up on lists [...] you know they don't come up in articles," she said.

Kids are drawn to the bike which Weston-Roy uses as incentive for them to read.

"Sometimes I say, ‘You have to read me a few sentences or a sentence, depending on their level, to sit on the bike,’” she said. “So that's kind of a little push toward reading even if that's not their love right now."

Second grade teacher Elle Rodriguez was looking to expand her classroom library. She wants books that expose her students to different cultures and ones with a universal message.

"This one about superheroes,” Rodriguez shared. “I mean the superhero could be any color, but they're Black, and so that's representation."

As Weston-Roy waits out the pandemic, she said she will continue to pedal around town filling a void when it comes to Black literature.

Weston-Roy still plans to open her Niche Book Bar which will also have a small wine selection, tea and coffee. If she were open right now, Weston-Roy said she would be the only Black-owned bookstore in Wisconsin.