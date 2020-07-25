Without indoor dining, revenue at Zaca Cafe is down more than 70 percent. Speaking by Skype owner Inoussa Campaore says it's been a struggle navigating new guidelines, keeping his customers safe while trying to keep his Bedford Stuyvesant business going with just takeout and outdoor seating.

"We still have the utility, the rent, everything to pay. In the restaurant business everything has to stay open,” said Campaore.

He's among frustrated restaurant owners who say they need more help, even as officials promise to crack down on establishments that fail to enforce proper social distancing among customers.

“The congregations in front of bars and restaurants, we believe that's connected to the increase in the number of young people, the infection rate in the number of young people,” said Governor Cuomo.

Governor Cuomo says 37 mostly downstate establishments were issued violations by State Police and the State Liquor Authority during compliance sweep Thursday night. Chez Oskar owner Charlotta Janssen says restaurants are not getting enough support to take on these new challenges or stay in business.

“Set us up so that we distance these tables, let's put all the distance between these tables, let's do that but for us to play police and fine us and threaten us it's just hard,” said Charlotta Janssen, owner of Chez Oskar.

Janssen says restaurants need rent and utility vouchers and a better relationship with city and state authorities.

“If they would help restaurants with their rent to make it through then they would not have all the pressure,” she said.

Advocates with the New York City Hospitality Alliance caution against treating the entire industry based on the action of a few.

“If there's a minor violation, we should work on correcting it, not shutting the business down and putting people out of work, but if someone is just blatantly violating the rules and putting people at risk, by all means shut them down. But we need a distinction between the two,” said Andrew Rigie of the NYC Hospitality Alliance.

Janssen herself is advocating for help for Bed-Stuy restaurants now losing out on what's usually the most profitable time of year, worried that once vibrant businesses will turn into shuttered storefronts.

Enhanced unemployment benefits that helped prevent financial ruin for millions of jobless Americans are set to expire today.

Since early in the pandemic, the federal government has added $600 to the weekly unemployment checks sent out by the states.

That increase ends as Congress is yet to release its plan for another stimulus.