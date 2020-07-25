NATIONWIDE -- As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida and across the country, medical experts are calling for another shutdown in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Medical experts calling for another nationwide shutdown



Group sent letter to political leaders, criticizing initial response to pandemic



U.S crossed 4 million mark for positive cases on Thursday



More Coronavirus Coverage

More than 150 of the country's top scientists, nurses, and doctors sent a letter to political leaders urging the U.S. to shut down and start over.

The letter criticized officials for reopening too soon and not doing enough during the shutdown to prepare.

They are especially worried about the states of Florida, Texas, and California, which all reported record numbers of cases and deaths over this past week.

"It's not a question of doing it a second or a third time. It's that we're going to be some measure of this for years if we don't do it right," Dr. Seth Trueger, with Northwestern University Emergency Medicine, expressed.

In the letter, medical experts also called for expanded testing and more PPE.

"Right now, we are on a path to lose more than 200,000 American lives by November 1," the letter stated. "Yet, in many states people can drink in bars, get a haircut, eat inside a restaurant, get a tattoo, get a massage, and do myriad other normal, pleasant, but non-essential activities."

Their recommendations come as the United States crossed the 4 million mark on Thursday, with at least 4,028,741 cases of coronavirus and 144,072 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's count.

According to statisticians from the CDC, COVID-19 "will end up as a Top 10 leading cause of death" this year. However, the CDC cannot start ranking leading causes of deaths until the end of the year, in order to get a full year's worth of data.

As of now, there are no plans in Florida for another shutdown.

Information from CNN was used in this report.