The unemployment benefits helping to keep millions of jobless Americans afloat during the pandemic are set to expire today.

The extended benefits were part of the several trillion-dollar coronavirus relief bill. 600 additional dollars were sent out weekly.

Roughly 25 million Americans have lost their jobs, but it’s not clear if they can count on more aid in the near future.

“It allowed me to stay home comfortably and still pay my bills. That’s it. And was it a come up? Absolutely not, it was bill money, it was money I would have made if I could have gone to work. Just a little bit less,” said one person.

Senate Republicans are expected to unveil their proposal for the next round of stimulus legislation early next week. The package was delayed after several days of tense negotiations with the White House.

Democrats have also resisted Republicans' plans for short-term relief in place of a long-term solution to assist the unemployed.

Adding to this, the Federal moratorium on evictions ended yesterday. The moratorium covers 12 million rental units across the U.S. and prevents landlords from kicking tenants out if they miss a rent payment.

In New York, the moratorium ends on August 20th when housing court reopens.