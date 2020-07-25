MADISON, Wisc., (SPECTRUM NEWS) - For some small business owners, there’s been a silver lining to the closures: They’ve gotten their shops online for the very first time.

Abigail Anderson owns ReFind Style on Monroe Street in Madison, a vintage shop. She decided to close in mid-March before businesses were mandated to close.

She had one big goal during the closure: Get the shop online.

“It’s something I’ve been talking about for two years. ‘Oh, then we’ll get everything online!’,” says Anderson. “But when you’re doing all these day-to-day operations, it’s difficult to also do something completely separate from that.”

With the shop closed, she finally had the time to invest in posting items for sale online.

“That is the silver lining,” she says. “I threw together a website overnight.”

Anderson needed that break from the day-to-day store tasks to get the web project finished. It takes a lot of time to list just one dress or shirt on her store’s site or on Etsy.

“It is an insane amount of work,” she says.

“Hang something on a wall, take two pictures, measure it, describe it…From my Shopify, my two pictures, that is about a five-minute endeavor,” Anderson says. “But with Etsy, everything being more stylized, it’s probably 20 minutes to 30 minutes per item.”

That investment in online sales is starting to pay off.

“Well everyone in the whole world is sitting at home, so why not start amping up our Etsy page?” Anderson says.

She now has clothing being sold all over the world.

“One day like a month ago…It was so surreal to me I had seven boxes. One going to Spain, two going to California, one going to New York, and I’m just like, 'This is cool!”'

The online sales aren’t exactly propping up the entire business.

“It’s not like, going to pay my bills yet, but it’s there. And you know, the ideal situation is that we get back to ‘normal;' I know that’s kind of like a buzzphrase,” Anderson says. “And then that would supplement everything else and they would work together.”

That’s the new goal: Keep the online shop going, now that the store’s doors are back open again.

“It was really cool and it was really rewarding, but...We’re people-people,” Anderson says. “We want our people."