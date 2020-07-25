MILWAUKEE, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) — It’s a later start to baseball season, but better late than never, right? That's the mentality of bars along Bluemound who rely on the Brewers season. It’s an opening day unlike any other and the bars on Bluemound are relying on fans as customers, but they expect this year to be quite different.

During a typical baseball season, J&Ds Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill is a hot spot during a game. However, due to the coronavirus, its crowd has gone down in size.

“We are probably going through 500 to 100 people coming through the door now to 80 max. Just the staff is going from 20 on to only five,” J&B’s co-owner, Bob Schindel says.

Schindel says they are relying on the kick-off of baseball season to be the jump start they need to keep their businesses off the bench.

“I have no idea where the future is going to lead. I hope this baseball season helps us out. Being at 50 percent is better than being at ten percent that we pretty much are going right now,” Schindel says.

Fans made their way out, excited to finally see their team in action.

“One of the things that we always look forward to each year is opening day coming around in March or early April and obviously CVOID had a lot to do with it being pushed back,” Brewers fan, Matt Schafer says.

For some, it was also important to support a local business while supporting their team.

“A lot of businesses like this have been struggling for the past few months and just being able to come out and support them a little bit grab something to eat, grab a couple drinks, watch a ball game I think it is huge,” Schafer says.​