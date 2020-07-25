RALEIGH, N.C. – Bar patrons on Friday said the city's new alcohol curfew hasn't interfered with their ability to have a good time.

Lilly Bartholomew and her friends are regular customers at Lola's Beach Bar in Raleigh's Five Points neighborhood. She said it's a good idea to get everyone home by 11 p.m.

“If you want to drink or do what you want to do at your own house, you know, you can get your own alcohol before then,” she said.

Friday marked the beginning of the first weekend for alcohol curfews in Raleigh and in Mecklenburg County. Since Wednesday, all alcohol sales in Raleigh have been suspended between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin's order applies to grocery stores and convenience stores as well as restaurants. Mecklenburg County's order covers the entire county except for the towns of Cornelius and Huntersville, which have opted out, but does not apply to grocery stores or convenience stores.

The orders came in response to large crowds gathering during late night hours and further increases in COVID-19 cases.

Although bars are already closed under Gov. Roy Cooper's orders, taprooms and restaurants can serve alcohol as well as food, so long as they adhere to sanitation and social distancing guidelines.

Lola's owner, Larry Carter said some bars and restaurants derive a significant portion of their revenue from late-night sales. Others, like his, make more of their money during the earlier evening.

Carter said the order will hurt many establishments' bottom lines, but they should be able to survive.

“Even at a reduced capacity, any type of lifeline for some of these businesses that have been shut down for so long would be an immense help, as opposed to having nothing,” he said.

Mecklenburg County's order runs through at least August 7, while Raleigh's will remain in effect until further notice. Mecklenburg County's order is nearly identical to one Orange County officials issued on July 10.

So far, those three jurisdictions are the only ones with alcohol sales curfews known to be in effect.