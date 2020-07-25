AVERY COUNTY, N.C. -- The coronavirus may not have large numbers in Avery County compared to others, but it did have a big impact on businesses in the area.

Tourists are starting to head back up the mountain, but some businesses say it's been tough.



The Pixie Inn in Linville has been in the area since the 1950's, and the owner says this year they had to get a business loan to help.



The inn is always sold out for the Highland Games years and years in advance, but with that being canceled, they took a big hit.



Owner Kaye Hughes says they have been doing some extra cleanings in the rooms in hopes that business will be back to normal soon.



"I really missed those people because it's like a family reunion each year during the games to have those same people back. I have watched three generations of children grow up, the children get married, and now their children are coming, and their teenagers and it's really a family feeling to me," Hughes says.



The Avery County Chamber of Commerce president says they have been seeing an increase in people calling to find things to do. Since the county has so many outdoor activities they have been able to direct visitors to safe locations.



The Chamber is currently deciding if the Woolly Worm Festival will be held this year or not.



