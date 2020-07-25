YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. -- Residents and business owners are hosting hundreds of yard sales and flea markets along the side of U.S. 21.

What You Need To Know Route 21 spans from Iredell County to Wythe County, Virginia



People shop yard sales and flea markets road-side for more than 100 miles



The market began Friday and wraps up Sunday, July 26th

The U.S. 21 Road Market draws in shoppers from across the state and beyond. The route spans from Iredell County into Wythe County, Virginia. Many people shop for steals and deals roadside.

Karen Howard scours sales for pieces she can place in her rental properties. She gets excited when she finds the perfect pieces at a great price.



"Just look, 50 cents for that stool. I'm just so excited! I have to sit on both hands to keep from clapping and waving," she says.



Shirley Furches and her husband create handmade art, hand-forged knives, and other goods. They're usually toting their art pieces around at shows through the summer, but coronavirus changed their plans. This is their first year setting up shop at the road market.



Furches explains, "This year, since all of the art fairs have been canceled, we're at home just like everyone else. So we thought, 'well, we're here, let's try it.'"



In Yadkin County, a group is selling what they can to raise money for a local library. Organizers say they've greeted shoppers who traveled as far as Maryland to check out the bargains.



Secretary of the Friends of Jonesville Library, Koketta Brown says, "It brings so much revenue into the area, which is great. It's great for Jonesville in general."



The market began on Friday and wraps up Sunday. This is the sixth year of having the road market. For more information, click here.