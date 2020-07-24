GREENSBORO, N.C. – After months of waiting, and with some changes, the Greensboro Science Center was finally able to open its doors to visitors.

What You Need To Know The museum section is closed, but zoo and aquarium are open



Reservations are required, and there is a lower capacity



The museum was closed for 93 days

Museums are still closed under Phase 2, so only the zoo and aquarium portions are open. Interactive displays are also blocked off to prevent the spread of potential germs.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the property, and there's a one-way path for visitors to follow.



Reservations are required so it can keep the capacity to 100 people every 30 minutes.



Even with all the precautions, staff members are excited to be able to get back to work.



“It is so satisfying to be able to have visitors on site again you know. We really miss them, and just judging from some of the animals' behaviors, we feel like they missed our guests too,” Erica Brown says.



Even with a large portion of the center closed, there's still a lot to see and ways for parents to add some educational fun to their kid's day.



The timing works well after months of online school and isolation from normal life, Brown thinks.



“Being able to come out to the science center, get that education, learn about our animals, learn about the natural world, I think it’s really key. It’s been missing a little bit,” Brown adds.