Both Tioga and Vernon Downs casinos are calling out to Governor Andrew Cuomo, pleading for guidance to reopen business.

Several elected officials from Broome and Tioga counties addressed the need to reopen the casinos owned by Jeff Gural.

A WARN notice to the state went out last week, suggesting 900 employees could lose their jobs if the casinos cannot reopen. Some argue that Tioga Downs is exceeding safety expectations, and they have not heard any communication from the state.

"Use a little common sense and allow both Tioga Downs and Vernon to open. I can think of 900 reasons why this casino and Vernon should be open, and it's 900 people that rely on Tioga and Vernon Downs as a place of employ," said State Sen. Fred Akshar (R - NY-52).

Broome, Tioga and Chemung counties each receive more than $1 million in revenue from the the Tioga Downs casino each year.