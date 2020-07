Weeks after the Buffalo Bills announced its home would no longer be named New Era Field, signage is starting to be taken down there.

Spectrum News caught one of the sets of the New Era Field name and logo removed Friday morning.

They’re starting to remove New Era Field from #Bills stadium. pic.twitter.com/QMJhw3xPjw — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) July 24, 2020

The home of the Bills is no longer named New Era Field.

Earlier this month, New Era Cap asked to be released from its naming rights and sponsorship with the team.

The Bills are now beginning the process of pursuing a new naming rights partner for the stadium.