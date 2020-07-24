NATIONWIDE — McDonald's will require all customers to wear face coverings when entering their US restaurants starting August 1 to "protect the safety" of their employees and customers.

"While nearly 82% of our restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers today, it’s important we protect the safety of all employees and customers," the company said in a statement.

McDonald's is the latest business to announce they will mandate customers wear masks nationwide to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as cases spike in many states across the country. Last week, major retailers Lowes, Home Depot, Walmart, Sam's Club and Publix made similar announcements.

Additionally, the company announced they will be adding protective panels to both the front- and back-of-house areas of their restaurants, in order "to safely allow owner/operators to increase order taking and seating capacity, as well as staffing levels, while continuing to meet social distancing guidelines," and will "pause re-opening dining rooms for an additional 30 days."

McDonald's says it will "provide training" for restaurant employees "to ensure they are prepared to address this new policy in a friendly and positive way."

"For 65 years, protecting the safety and comfort of employees and customers has been core to who we are," the company said in its statement. "The moment we’re in today provides another opportunity to set the standard and lead."