DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for information that could help find the killer of 37-year-old James Robinson.

His family also desperately wants justice for their lost loved one, asking anyone with information to come forward.

According to police, Robinson was at his uncle’s home at 230 South Lincoln Street on June 11, when he was shot multiple times in the driveway at about 9:15 p.m. Police said he died from his wounds at the scene.

“We need to get this killer. We need to get him into custody," Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said. "I can assure you, with our detectives working on this case, we are going to catch you. To the killer out there, we are coming for you. [To] the public, we need your help to do it faster."

Robinson’s mother, Lucinda Mayo, described him as a loving son, brother, husband, and father.

“I love my son, " Mayo said. "My son never bothered anybody. He never started anything, and he did not deserve this, under no circumstances did he deserve this and I am pleading with the public to please, please, say something.”

As this is an active investigation, Capri would not share many details about the case, including whether they believe this was a targeted or random shooting. He said it was not a drive-by shooting.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Michael Jaeger at 386-671-5242 or contact him by email at JaegerMichael@dbpd.us regarding Case 200009728. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.