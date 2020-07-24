GREENSBORO, N.C. – Breweries and restaurants in North Carolina are getting creative with hosting safe events during the pandemic.

Owner of Southend Brewery in Greensboro, Eric Kevorkian has had to operate his brewery at 50 percent capacity. He says the brewery has a limited beer and food menu, but it has come up with fun and safe events like outdoor yoga and run club to attract more people.

Southend Brewery has also been able to have live music with their large outdoor space.

“We set those music events up there in the parking lot and the band plays down to the patio, and that way we can retain all of our 50 percent capacity with proper distancing between tables,” Kevorkian explains.

Kevorkian says this is all in an effort to keep the brewery a special community gathering place while also making sure it's safe for customers.