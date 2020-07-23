ORLANDO, Fla. — A coronavirus vaccine is entering human trials in the United States, and the National Institutes of Health is hoping to sign up thousands of people.

What You Need To Know 33 sites around the US conducting trial for Oxford vaccine





Lancet Study: Vaccine shows promise in early trials



Thousands of qualified candidates needed





RELATED: Oxford, AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Positive Immune Response in Early Trial

The Orlando Immunology Center is only one of 33 sites around the country taking part in the study sponsored by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. In early trial results published in the journal Lancet Monday, researchers said they found the vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies, and also caused a reaction in the body's T-cells, which help fight off infection.

OIC is looking for around a thousand qualified candidates.

“I really want to participate as I have risk factors, and would like to have immunity before I catch and and become sick,” said Heather Campbell, a nurse who signed up to take part in the trials.

“I heard it's pretty promising,” Campbell said.

This will be the third phase of the Oxford University and AstraZeneca study, which starts next month.

“This is the last stage of the vaccine process it has to go through before its made available to the public,” said Dr. Edwin DeJesus, medical director at Orlando Immunology Center.

He says there have been very promising results in the early phases.

“...Produce antibodies and also stimulate t-cells to kill the virus, activating both branches of the immune system and the B-cells and T-cells," said DeJesus. "Most vaccines work with one branch, this is working with both branches of the T-cell.”

People taking part will be given an injection on the first day of the study, and another one 30 days later. During the study some of participants will be given the vaccine, others will be given a placebo. Throughout the study, their progress will be monitored by researchers.

The virus is designed to reduce the disease and its transmission. Researchers at Oxford are hoping to have sufficient data by the end of the year to decide whether the vaccine can be produced for the masses.

DeJesus and Campbell are hoping for the best for what this could possibly lead to.

If you want to sign up for the vaccine trial at Orlando Immunology Center, head to the OIC website.

To find other coronavirus trials recruiting patients, including vaccines and treatments, head to the National Institutes of Health website.