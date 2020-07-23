VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As parents work to decide what back to school will look like for their family, Volusia County school leaders say many students don’t have as many options when it comes to reopening.

What You Need To Know Orders for equipment are backlogged, chairman said



Internet reception is difficult in some areas



Concerns could force district to delay reopening longer



Parents can complete survey on online readiness

Volusia County School Board Chairman Ida Wright said access to digital devices and Wi-Fi for distance learning for many in the county is a struggle. Whole neighborhoods and areas of the county don't have digital access, she said.

“Osteen, as well as [the] Pierson Taylor area, that’s just a challenge for the sheer fact that receiving internet reception is an issue,” Wright said.

When distance learning started, Volusia County was not ready to provide the services necessary for those who had connectivity issues, Wright said. That means many students went without seeing their teacher for the rest of the school year.

At Tuesday’s more than seven-hour school board meeting, dozens of teachers and parents called for school campuses to stay closed.

One example included: “If a family member of mine dies of COVID due to your decision, I will sue each of you by name, and I will be alive to do it,”

But Wright said they don’t want another scenario in which some students are left behind if Volusia schools were to offer only digital learning.

“If we had to do that today, in Volusia County, unfortunately we would not be able to accommodate all of our students with the necessary tools to be successful,” she said.

The school system has ordered enough devices so every student in the district can have access, Wright said, but school districts across the country are trying to do the same as coronavirus keeps more students at home so there is a shortage.

“Because of the sheer amount that we’re ordering, we’re just backlogged six to seven months,” Wright said.

If county leaders do not feel that it is safe to reopen schools August 31, there would not be enough time to equip all students for distance learning throughout the county, she said.

Wright said she hopes enough families will have digital access so they can provide devices to those who really need it.

Otherwise, she said if Volusia is not able to open brick-and-mortar campuses safely, district leaders might push the start of school back even later.

“We cannot continue perpetuating that type of delivery modality or excluding them from that delivery modality because they do not have the technology,” she said.

The county has an online survey available until July 28 to try to find out from parents who has digital devices and who does not.