Gyms in Central New York are still closed, but gym owners are getting creative to keep their members healthy.

For a long time, it was all virtual workouts, but now some gyms are switching it up and taking the exercise outside. It's allowed in Onondaga County, and the gym-goers Spectrum News spoke with say they feel safe participating.

Trillium Fitness in Syracuse offers classes Monday through Thursday, but you have to reserve a spot. Everyone gets their temperatures checked at the door and are asked about any symptoms before they can join the group.

They've been going for a few weeks, and so far, no positive COVID-19 tests have been traced back to the gym.

Participants say getting that feeling of community back was crucial to both their physical and mental health.

"It just makes you feel good again. You're seeing people, walking up to people, not shaking hands, but we're all in this together," said Barb St. Pierre, owner of Trillium Fitness.

St. Pierre says she is frustrated with the lack of state guidance. She believes personal training should be able to resume immediately, saying it's low risk, would follow occupancy guidelines, and that the gym keeps people socially distanced.