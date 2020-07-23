INDIAN HARBOR BEACH, Fla. — With summer science competitions and most activities canceled due to coronavirus, a Brevard County teen decided to make the most of his summer by using a mic and laptop to educate his generation about the virus.

What You Need To Know Infectious, Your Guide to Life During Coronavirus podcast





podcast Zaidi says he created the podcast to clear up COVID-19 info for younger generations



Zaidi interviews doctors from around the country

Faizan Zaidi, 15, a sophomore at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy in Melbourne, says he started putting on his headphones and speaking into a mic for the first time in June, after realizing the dissemination of information on coronavirus reaching the public wasn't adding up.

“The message that I'm getting, federal, state and local governments, it's all contradicting with a lot of different messages. And that's kind of why I started the podcast,” he said.

Zaidi started the podcast Infectious, Your Guide to Life During Coronavirus. Zaidi made it his mission to interview doctors from around the country, ranging from an ER doctor to a medical director, and making the information easy for people his age to understand.

“The worse the information being provided, the more patients they have to deal with, and the more people that are going to be dying. And the doctors want to minimize the amount of people getting COVID, and that comes with education,” he explained.

Zaidi says getting medical professionals to talk was easier than he thought, and as long as his mic and laptop are working, he'll continue talking about all things COVID related until the spread of the virus slows down.

“It's my duty, as the younger generation who is exposed to it a lot, to do something about it,” Zaidi said.

On his next episode, Zaidi interviews the principal of Holy Trinity about delaying the start of the school school, and what can students expect.