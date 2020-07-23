PALM BAY, Fla. - State House Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, on Wednesday disclosed he and his two young sons have tested positive for COVID-19.

Florida added 9,785 new cases Wednesday, bringing total to 379,619



Fine said he was within six feet of someone with COVID-19 on July 12

On Monday, Fine said his wife Wendy tested positive for the highly contagious disease.

“We all feel under the weather right now, but nothing that would raise alarm bells if it weren't ‘COVID'," Randy Fine said on Facebook. “Obviously things could change in the days ahead.”

Fine, 46, called the positive tests another shock to “internalize.”

“At least the good news is that four of us can stop hiding from each other,” Fine quipped.

Fine, first elected in 2016 and subsequently re-elected, is fighting for another term this year as his family battles COVID-19.

His home county of Brevard has recorded 4,561 coronavirus cases.

As of Wednesday, there were 9,785 new COVID-19 cases statewide, bringing Florida’s total to 379,619 cases.

The state said 5,345 people have died, including 139 added to the death toll Wednesday.

Fine, who represents District 53, disclosed his wife’s test results on Monday.

“Wendy will be isolated in the house and the rest of us will remain quarantined for an indeterminate time,’’ he said Monday on Facebook.

He noted at the time he had a persistent cough and correctly predicted he was just a few days away from testing positive for the disease.

“We don't need anything, though obviously appreciate everyone's prayers,” Fine wrote. “Dealing with the shock of it right now.”

He learned on July 17 that he had been in contact with someone on July 12 who tested positive for COVID-19. Fine said he was within six feet of that person for more than 10 minutes.

Tested positive for COVID. All four of us have it. Reasonably mild symptoms now, but obviously nervous about what may lie ahead. — Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) July 22, 2020

“In compliance with CDC guidelines, my family and I are going into quarantine,” he said July 17.

Fine faces a challenge from Marcelle "Marcie" Adkins in the August 18 primary.

The winner of the GOP primary faces Democrat Phil Moore and write-in candidate Thomas Patrick Unger in the November 3 general election.