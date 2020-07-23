SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- Seminole County leaders plan to use millions of dollars in federal funding to help residents struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic. The county laid out part of its plan on Wednesday.

County leaders are calling it Seminole CARES.

What You Need To Know Seminole County to use $20.8 million in federal funding to help struggling businesses, residents



$10 million will go to small businesses and $7 million to go to residents



You will be able to apply for up to $5,000 for expenses; application not available yet



County leaders to get program going in mid-August

Initially, they’ve received $20.8 million of federal funding with $10 million going to small businesses and $7 million being used to help residents in need.

The money will go to Seminole residents who have suffered a financial loss due to the pandemic.

They’ll be able to apply for up to $5,000 for expenses like mortgage, rent, and utilities.

If the need is greater than $7 million, the county does have the ability to dip into more Seminole CARES funding.

Residents cannot apply yet. County leaders hope to get the program going in mid-August.​