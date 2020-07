A local pizzeria is opening its third location at the Walden Galleria.

Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill has announced plans to take over the former Gordon Biersch Brewery space at the mall with a full-service restaurant and a brewery.

The beer will be under the name '1927 Brew House,' named in honor of Fioravanti Santora, who started making and selling pizza in Buffalo in 1927.

The restaurant and brewery are expected to open later this year.