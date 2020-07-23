Lucía López reopened her quinceañera party supply store two weeks ago.

But now she worries about having to close forever because of debt. The rent alone accumulates about $10,000 in late payments.

"Too low, you cannot pay rent with five dollars. I thought of closing because there is no point in my being here all day as I cannot even leave to get lunch," said López, owner of Variedades Lucía.

And these moments of crisis are not conducive to celebrating this tradition that is deeply rooted in the Latino community.

"COVID came to harm everyone, not just us, but we are the worst part because there are no events, there is nothing," added López.

Businesses of these types of quinceañera stores and all kinds of party stores tell us that the problem is not only the lack of customers, but that the few that exist are having parties for 10 people, lowering the number of products they consume.

"'Babyshower,' where do they celebrate, what do I know? Seven, 10 people probably have come to buy the souvenirs, centerpieces, but nothing compared to before," said Marvin Castro, owner of Renacer Craft & Fabrics.

On Fifth Avenue, we noticed that the Party Fares store, the largest stories of its kind in the area, closed.

For some merchants, the problem is compounded because they invested in quinceañera party merchandise and now cannot diversify into other products. However, there are businesses that turn to imagination and temporarily reinvent themselves to keep their business afloat.

"For the rent we were making masks and we were selling them online, and then it was a way that we could pay the rent," added Castro.