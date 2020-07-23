ORLANDO, Fla. — Struggling to pay for pet food amid the coronavirus crisis ? The Pet Alliance is hosting another giveaway in Orlando to help out.

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is giving away free pet food on Sunday, July 26 at the Orlando Shelter on 2727 Conroy Road.

The event will last from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will be contactless to abide by health precautions against COVID-19. You’ll receive the food via curbside pickup.

The pet food is limited to cats and dogs, and there's a 40-pound food limit per vehicle. It's also first come, first served.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka donated $2,000 worth of pet food to the giveaway, the Pet Alliance said.

The animal welfare agency serves Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties, along with parts of Brevard, Lake, and Volusia counties.