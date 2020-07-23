MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. -- In conjuction with the City of Charlotte and the towns of Davidson, Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville, Mecklenburg County announced on Wednesday new restrictions that will be placed on businesses to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions outlined in the joint proclomation will take effect on Thursday, July 23 and remain until North Carolina moves out of the Phase 2 "Safer-at-Home" order, which is currently scheduled to last until August 7.

According to a release from the county, the new restrictions will include:

Restaurants serving only food and non-alcoholic beverages may continue to operate during advertised hours provided all requirements for social distancing and mask wearing are followed.

Restaurants and private clubs serving food and alcohol shall be closed to onsite consumption of food and beverages and no customers shall be present for the onsite consumption of food and beverages between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Restaurants may continue drive through, delivery, and/or pick-up services after 11 p.m. so long as there is no onsite consumption of food and beverages.

Restaurants, breweries, wine shops, private clubs, bars, and any other business or organization that are permitted to sell alcohol for onsite customers may not sell alcohol between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. and no customers shall be present for onsite consumption of alcohol between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Restaurants, private clubs and other food and beverage service businesses may not provide onsite outdoor table service for the consumption of food or alcoholic beverages in Mecklenburg County, City of Charlotte, and the Towns of Davidson, Matthews, Mint Hill or Pineville between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

No offsite table service for the consumption of food and beverages by restaurants, private clubs and other food and beverage service businesses between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

No sitting or standing at bars for food and beverage consumption at restaurants, bars or other food and beverage service businesses.

Restaurants, private clubs, bars and other food and beverage service businesses should NOT allow customers and patrons to touch shared surfaces such as bar counters or game equipment like pool tables, darts, pinball machines, or any other such game equipment that requires social touching of the game equipment.

All outdoor activities, gatherings, or events of more than twenty-five people are prohibited. (Worship services, religious and spiritual gatherings, funeral ceremonies, wedding ceremonies, and gatherings for health and safety, for work, to obtain food, or to obtain government services are exempt from this section.)

The restrictions do not apply to alcohol sold at convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores, or retail business.

“Our most recent data show an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among young adults. We received reports and evidence of large numbers of mostly younger residents gathering in various establishments with no face coverings or social distancing. This is not conducive to slowing the spread of this virus,” Mecklenburg County Deputy Health Director, Dr. Raynard Washington said in a statement. “This thoughtful, carefully constructed approach will lessen the opportunity for our residents to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way.”