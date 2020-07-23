BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Looking for an exciting outdoor activity where you can explore the beautiful coastal line of Brevard County? Well look no further than Island Boat Lines! 

  1. This exciting 2 hour tour will take you out on the shimmering waters of the Banana River where you’ll find a host of unique wildlife. 
  2. The tours that run about 2 hours have limited seating from around 40 to only 20 so that they can safely social distance everyone onboard. 
  3. The tour itself takes you through the 1000 Island conservation area, a site that encompasses a 338 acre area. 
  4. Island Boat Lines is open 7 days a week and their tours go out twice a day. They ask that you call ahead to reserve a time. 
  5. For more information check out their Facebook page, https://www.islandboatlines.com  