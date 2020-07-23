BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Looking for an exciting outdoor activity where you can explore the beautiful coastal line of Brevard County? Well look no further than Island Boat Lines!
- This exciting 2 hour tour will take you out on the shimmering waters of the Banana River where you’ll find a host of unique wildlife.
- The tours that run about 2 hours have limited seating from around 40 to only 20 so that they can safely social distance everyone onboard.
- The tour itself takes you through the 1000 Island conservation area, a site that encompasses a 338 acre area.
- Island Boat Lines is open 7 days a week and their tours go out twice a day. They ask that you call ahead to reserve a time.
- For more information check out their Facebook page, https://www.islandboatlines.com