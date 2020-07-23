ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday is the deadline for both Orange and Seminole county public school families to select a back-to-school option for their children.

Many parents are still trying to make a decision. Former OCPS Guidance counselor Jessica Popov launched a Facebook page called "Covid-19 Educational Options OCPS / SCPS." The group started with about 30 members on July 1 and has now grown to nearly 6,400.

What You Need To Know Parents in Orange and Seminole counties must choose return option by Friday



Jessica Popov's Facebook group started with 30 members, now has 6,400



At first, Popov just wanted to gather opinions for discussion



Latest on Central Florida School District Reopening Plans

On the page, parents have been asking a wide range of questions — for example, the options available if a child has a learning disability and how to decide which back-to-school choice is best for your child. She also has posted polls and hosts videos. She admitted she never thought her page would grow the way it did.

“I just kind of wanted to get people’s opinions, or maybe pull together a small cohort of moms who were going to try and homeschool or use virtual school or some sort of option," Popov said. "So I figured, let me invite my friends and talk to them about it.”

If a family does not make a decision on which option they would like for their child, both districts OCPS and SCPS will automatically place the child in face-to-face learning.