ORLANDO, Fla. — The animals and caretakers at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be the focus of a new Disney+ series debuting this fall.

“The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom,” which is being produced by National Geographic, will give viewers a look at how animals are cared for at the Disney World theme park.

“We’re so excited that soon, you’ll get a peek behind-the-scenes as the stories of these animal-care experts and the animals they care for come to life in 'The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom,'” said Dr. Mark Penning, Disney’s VP of animals, science and environment, in a post on the Disney Parks Blog.

The series will also delve into the daily operation of animal care facilities at The Seas with Nemo and Friends attraction at Epcot.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom, along with Disney World’s other theme parks, reopened this month after a four-month closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.