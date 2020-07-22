KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Supporters of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4225 in Kissimmee set an ambitious goal of raising $250,000 to reopen the social, support and charitable nonprofit torpedoed by COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Many veteran support groups struggling during COVID-19



Clothing donations can be droppped off next week at the post



Yard sale set for August 1, August 2; Online donations accepted

Many VFWs and American Legions in Florida have struggled under state bar bans designed to limit people from congregating and spreading the highly contagious disease.

Revenue from alcohol sales are critical for operating budgets.

VFW Post 4225 closed under the revenue strain, organization supporter Carla Rider told Spectrum News on Wednesday.

People can help starting next week by donating clothing for a yard sale.

Donations can be dropped off from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 29, July 30, and July 31 at the post at 504 S. Randolph Ave.

The two-day yard sale is August 1 and August 2 at the post.

Supporters can also donate to the post through a Gofundme page.

“We humbly ask you now to give and help enable them to continue to support those who gave so much of themselves for you, and your freedom,” the fund-raising page says. “Without your generosity this organization and the support that it provides may cease to exist.”