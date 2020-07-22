AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla has selected Austin as the location for its next electric vehicle assembly plant.

The factory will be located in southeast Travis County and is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area. Both Austin Mayor Steven Adler and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said this is an exciting opportunity for the state.

“It gives us three things we need in East Austin. It gives us thousands of good wage jobs that don’t need a 4-year degree. Its factory will be better for people and the planet. It’s an important economic boost in East Austin, especially as we fight the economic effects of the virus,” Adler said This new opportunity will help our city be more fair for everyone who lives here. I look forward to working on and resolving the issues leading to final city approval.”

"Texas has the best workforce in the nation and we’ve built an economic environment that allows companies like Tesla to innovate and succeed,” Abbott said. “Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas will keep the Texas economy the strongest in the nation and will create thousands of jobs for hard-working Texans. I look forward to the tremendous benefits that Tesla's investment will bring to Central Texas and to the entire state."

Last week The Travis County Commissioner’s Court voted to approve a tax rebate incentive for the electric car company. According to the terms of the agreement, it’s estimated that Tesla could potentially pay the county $8.8 million during the first 10 years for the $1.1 billion plant that would manufacture pickup trucks.

It's estimated that the factory would immediately bring thousands of construction jobs to the area and as part of the now-approved proposal, those workers would make $15 an hour at minimum.

Once construction is over, Tesla would commit to creating at least 5,000 jobs, also with minimum pay at $15 an hour. At least half of those new permanent jobs would be filled by Travis County residents.