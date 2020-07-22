ORLANDO, Fla. -- The decision to send students back to school in Central Florida still weighs heavy for many parents.

What You Need To Know Dr. Marcia Katz believes it's too risky to send kids back to school



Dr. Katz, with UCF's COVID-19 Task Force, refers to new South Korea study



Study found kids ages 10+ can spread virus just as much as adults



More Coronavirus Coverage

Dr. Marcia Katz, with UCF's COVID-19 Task Force, believes students should not return to campus, saying in-person classes are just too risky.

Dr. Katz said it's naive to think kids won't get infected, especially when a new study refutes that.

The study from South Korea found children ages ten and up can spread the virus just as much as adults. Younger kids have lower transmission rates, but still not zero.

Dr. Katz believes the state is misguided in mandating brick and mortar schools across the board. She feels at the very least, middle and high schoolers should have distance learning only.

"I know that if I had a middle schooler or a high schooler, I would not have them attend school until the rate of transmissions in the Central Florida region was down. I think it’s high-risk," Katz expressed.

However, Governor Ron DeSantis has pointed to studies from Europe that showed low transmission rates for kids, as support for reopening classrooms.

Dr. Katz said those earlier studies had much smaller sample sizes, and that this new stuy is more accurate and can't be refuted.