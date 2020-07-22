ORLANDO, Fla.— Many students in Orange County are disappointed Tuesday night after getting the news that their athletic and band practices will be postponed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Orange County delays start of school band camps



No new start date has been announced yet



2 Colonial seniors to keep working on their music



Officials working on a plan for performing arts

Colonial High School seniors Colin Debaggis and Gigi Palladino said even if the marching stops, their music won't.

“I knew immediately in 8th grade I wanted to do marching band in high school," Palladino said. "And it’s just continued through there. I’ve never thought of quitting.”

Debaggis added, “I’ve been doing marching band and concert band and also jazz band, and every band that was available I guess."

They say their hearts sank when they found out their last band camp is postponed, or possibly may not happen.

“It’s very hard because it’s my senior year, and I was really looking forward to having that last year to celebrate and have fun with everyone," Palladino said. "Especially as band captain, I was really looking forward to just taking on all those responsibilities."

“I probably kind of took last year for granted, and now I don’t have a last year to end it off with," Debaggis said.

Even if there is no band camp, they don’t miss a beat.

They will keep marching to the beat of the music they make at home.

“I know with a lot of my band friends, their motivation has kind of gone down in terms of practicing, and just in general playing music," Palladino said. "But I’m still pushing through and practicing, and getting through it.”

Debaggis said he’s just trying to stay positive. "Practicing at home in my garage, yeah,” he said. “Just as much as I can play, that’s what I try to do.”

Orange County Public Schools officials indicated they still are working on a model for fine arts classes and performances as they make plans to reopen schools.