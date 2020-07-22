CLEVELAND, Ohio — Entrepreneur Jay R. Fogle said he has had one too many experiences at business establishments where he didn’t feel welcome because of the color of his skin. A year ago, the entrepreneur decided to take matters into his own hands.

What You Need To Know A Cleveland native has come up with a way to put access to black-owned businesses and brands in the palm of your hand



Since launching, over 125 businesses in Cleveland and other major cities have signed up



Each business that signs up to be featured on the Lokul app pays a monthly fee, many saying the investment comes with amazing rewards

“It made me think, 'OK, you know what? We need to be able to locate our own businesses at the drop of a dime.' So instead of complaining about it I created it,” said Fogle, the CEO of Lokul.



In 2019, Fogle launched the Lokul app to shine a light on Black-owned and operated businesses.



“We're there to let you know this is what Black looks like. This is where you can find the essence of who we are as a people,” Fogle said.



The app connects patrons to an array of businesses including hair salons, tattoo parlors, restaurants, fitness studios and even highlights Black realtors, travel agents and home repair agencies. Since launching, more than 125 businesses in Cleveland and other major cities have signed up. Muhammad Edwards, owner of Cleveland's Fawaky Burst Juice Company, was one of the first.



“It was a no brainer for me. I did it," Edwards said. "It has been a real benefit for me and for other business owners as well, and I'm just grateful to be a part of it.,” Edwards said.

Edwards said the Lokul app has given him a helping hand when it comes to marketing, which is especially important during COVID-19.



“Sometimes as a Black entrepreneur, we don't get the same opportunities as other businesses. So with marketing and promotion is extremely important to grow our business and get us that recognition," Edwards said.



Cosmetologist Ladosha Wright with the Reverence Design Team Hair Salon in Cleveland Heights said customers using the Lokul app don’t only find the salon, they’re able to see pictures of the services provided and connect with stylist that they want to book.



“People want to know real facts, and they want to know if you are who you say you are. So being able to communicate with people in real time and also have pictures that are not doctored up and filtered out. This shows the consumer that you are who you say you are, and if they want to cross reference you via Google or another app or your website, then they can do that and of course that's going to make you a lot more, you know, legit and give you more credibility,” Wright said.



Each business that signs up to be featured on the Lokul app pays a monthly fee—many saying the investment comes with amazing rewards. Fogle has cut prices in half to help support businesses as they operate during COVID-19.



“We want to see growth we want to see our culture flourish and in doing so, you know, we want to push our business owners to new heights. So, if you can say that the Lokul app helps you reach your goal, then I won.” Fogle said.