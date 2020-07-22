FLORIDA -- If you are one of the nearly two million Floridians collecting unemployment right now, your checks could soon be a lot smaller.

What You Need To Know Federal unemployment benefits set to expire on July 25



People have been receiving $600 a week in unemployment



Congress could extend the extra benefits; however, Trump is not onboard



Trump wants people back to work; proposing a "return-to-work" bonus instead

For the last several months, people have been receiving $600 per week in federal unemployment benefits, which is set to expire on Saturday, July 25, unless congress extends it. However, President Donald Trump is not in favor of that option.

"We want to have people want to go back to work as opposed to sort of being forced into a position where they're making more money than they expected to make and the employers are having a hard time getting them back to work," Trump expressed.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis avoided directly answering questions about extending the extra benefits, saying he's "not following what they're doing."

Florida's current unemployment rate is 10.4%, down from 13.7% in May.

Gov. DeSantis said it's lower than what most people predicted, however, he admits there's still a long way to go.

"It's not just necessarily a question of whether you want to work or not, it's a question of whether the jobs are going to be there. And I think what you're going to see is the way some of these businesses operate, how they've changed operations during the pandemic, some of those operations are going to change going forward and some of the folks who were laid off they may not have the ability to go back to some of these jobs," DeSantis explained.

President Trump's administration is looking into a "return-to-work" bonus instead, which would provide an incentive for people to re-enter the workforce.