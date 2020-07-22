If a global pandemic has taught business owners anything, Jonathan Musok says it's about getting creative.

What You Need To Know Oakdale Mall will have drive-in wrestling and drive-in movies.

Starting dates for each is likely the end of August.

The drive-in for Xcite wrestling still needs state approval. ​

"Maybe we can do what I remember as a kid and that fun and the magic of being underneath the stars and watching a movie. I'm like yeah you know what, this is a really great idea we should try this," said Musok, Xcite Wrestling owner.

A company that puts on wrestling shows and also trains those with aspirations of going pro, but Xcite has been out of business for months.

"We're struggling like any other business is struggling. We have a 6,000 square foot space on the other side of this wall that we've only been in twice in the last five months," said Musok.

After months of phone calls and planning, Xcite is partnering with Oakdale Mall to create drive-in experiences for their wrestling shows and also movies.

"Classic movies because they're not putting out any new movies right now, but, movies I would have love to have seen on the movie theater screen, I love the idea of it," said Musok.

Helping people feel safe and still providing quality entertainment.

"People are worried, COVID isn't going away anytime soon. It's still out there but we can still give you something, some kind of entertainment where you can feel safe in your car and still feel entertained with your family and that's what we're really looking to do," said Musok.

Barring any complications with the state, the drive-ins will kick off next month.