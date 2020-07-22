BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County small businesses can now apply for PPE kits funded through the CARES Act.

Business in the county that employ 25 people or less are eligible for a free kit. The county is spending about $232,000 for 2,000 kits.

Each $116 kit contains 200 masks, 25 reusable cloth masks, two boxes of gloves and two bottles of hand sanitizer. According to Brevard County officials, they've already started helping local law enforcement agencies, fire departments and hospitals.

Sorelli Hair Studio and Spa Owner Rosemarie Cally says, everyday items now a hot commodity or nearly impossible to find.

“It's becoming more difficult to find these things and if you do find them usually the price is inflated,” she said. “Finding masks been difficult and now it costs a lot more than it would normally cost, alcohol is another thing since we use 99 percent and to find a gallon is $75 before it would have been 18.”

Cally got a call from a client informing her about the PPE kits and once she applied, within a day, Sorelli Hair Studio and Spa was approved. That meant more supplies to keep her business sanitized, all masked up and open.

For Cally spending time with clients is not just about making them looking good, it's about giving them a mental break from their current hardships this year has brought.

“We are doing whatever we can but it is costing us more to operate our business and we are not putting that cost onto the client,” Cally said. “Sometimes the only physical contact some clients have is us, or the only time they talk to someone is us.”

The CARES ACT money was distributed to different county's based on population.

Brevard County allocated the PPE funding on June 30. So far there are about 750 businesses applied for the kits. They will be distributed beginning on August 3 until August 7.