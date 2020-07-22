All 17 Western New York Pizza Hut locations are permanently closing, according to a company spokesperson. The spokesperson did say, however, that new locations could be opened in WNY in the future.

The locations were initially closed only temporarily due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the decision to close for good was made by the franchisee owner.

"As a result of 17 Pizza Hut dine-in restaurants in Western New York initially closing temporarily due to COVID-19 restrictions, the local franchisee made the decision to permanently close these stores. However, Pizza Hut has new franchisees coming into the New York region, and we are hopeful we will be able to serve our customers in this area again in the future," the spokesperson said.

The closed locations include: