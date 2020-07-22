POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Three people have been taken into custody in connection with the slayings of three men who were on a fishing trip in Frostproof last week.

Brothers Tony (TJ) and William Wiggins, along with Mary Whittemore, are in custody, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Wednesday.

TJ Wiggins has 230 felony charges in his arrest history, the sheriff said, adding that Wiggins's first charge came he was just 12 years old.

At a Wednesday news conference, Judd called the suspects "evil in the flesh."

The victims were identified as Brandon Rollins, 27, Kevin Springfield, 30, and Damon Tillman, 23.

They were on Lake Streety fishing Friday night near U.S. Highway 27 prior to being killed, according to Judd. Investigators said the victims appeared to be beaten and shot.

The Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that, during a search of the crime scene, detectives found a Dollar General bag and receipt dated the night of the murders, and worked their way backward from there. They responded to the Dollar General store, and retrieved store video surveillance that showed one of the victims - Damion Tillman - making a purchase.

A clerk at the store told detectives that the suspects had been in the store also, and they were seen in the video.

A search warrant was served Monday on Sarver Avenue, and Judd said weapons and ammunition were found.

The ammunition found in the trailer is the same ammunition fired from the gun used Friday night, Judd said, adding that the suspects were interviewed and gave inconsistent stories.

Judd said the investigation is still under way and that more charges could be filed.