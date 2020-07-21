VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Mayors in Volusia County are standing together, demanding the same dedicated lanes and expedited results for COVID-19 tests being rolled out in other parts of the state for people who are experiencing symptoms.

What You Need To Know Volusia mayors reach out to state for help



Delays hit home for Holly Hill Mayor Christopher Via



Florida officials looking for location, partner

Holly Hills Mayor Christopher Via is experiencing firsthand what it's like to wait for results.

“Today marks exactly 2 weeks — 14 days — when I was supposed to receive my results back in 48 to 72 hours," Via said.

He and his wife were tested at the Volusia County Fairgrounds after showing symptoms shortly after coming into contact with someone who tested positive.

Via said he knows they are not alone.

“You see this across Volusia County. People are staying in once they feel symptoms, which is what they should be doing, and they are self-isolating for long periods of time while they wait for their results," Via said. "This is unacceptable. People should not have to wait this long to receive their results. No one should.”

Via has called on all 16 mayors across Volusia County and the county chairman to support this letter to the governor asking for expedited symptomatic testing lanes.

Here is the letter ALL 16 mayors in Volusia county + county chairman signed this letter to the @GovRonDeSantis asking for expedited symptomatic testing lanes in Volusia. Mayor of Holly Hill says they've received reply already. State is looking at potential locations @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/nvgjyelwMK — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) July 21, 2020

All of them signed, including Mayor Derrick Henry in Daytona Beach, who said he hopes the letter sends a message.

“A unified message that says, you know, this is something that we are all behind and it is something that should be done in the best interest of Volusia County," Henry said. “Volusia County is now in the red as it relates to numbers of people being tested. We are in the top 10 in the state and we need immediate support for testing, and it [the letter] simply states that we all acknowledge it as an issue and we want to be on board.”

Expedited testing lanes for those experiencing coronavirus symptoms have already rolled out in places like Orange County, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday addressed opening more of them.

“Well, we are doing the symptomatic here in Orlando, Jacksonville whatever. I think, assuming that we get the test results back in a good order, this may be a model that we expand, and maybe what we can do is some of the test sites be dedicated just to symptomatic [cases],” DeSantis said.

Via said getting quick test results could slow the spread of the virus.

“When you look at the economy, so many people that are paycheck to paycheck right now are deciding whether keeping their lights on and putting food on the table or self-isolating because they may have a cough or they may feel bad and that is not a decision that we want those people to make," Via said. "We want them to make educated decisions. We want them to get tested immediately and within 2 days know whether or not they have it.

“We are going to keep fighting for Volusia County to make sure that we get our people tested in a fair amount of time.”

Via has heard back from the governor’s office and said the state already is looking for a location and a partner for the faster testing in Volusia.

No tentative date is scheduled for when that testing could begin, Via said.