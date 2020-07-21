Funding for police reform is among the key topics that came up Monday as the City of Orlando began talks about the budget for the upcoming year.

Police reform is under increased scrutiny nationwide since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the end of May.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says he’s had several conversations with community leaders, activists, and protesters to develop the plan that’s reflected in the proposed budget. That plan includes funding for 10 new officers for a new pilot program and address use-of-force issues.

Lawanna Gelzer, a community activist in Orlando for many years, is skeptical.

“It’s not going to work because you don’t have the input from the community, and you’re just throwing money away,” Gelzer said.

She said any plans city leaders have fall short of making a real difference. Foremost, she’s pushing for the police department to change its use-of-force policy.

“Are you really trying to improve police relationships or are you going to say we’re trying to keep getting by with whatever we can get by with? And just throw money behind it hoping people will buy into the narrative and the PR,” Gelzer said.

Dyer indicated that the pilot program would add mental and social service professionals to specific calls.

“The idea would be that they are responding instead of sworn personnel or with sworn personnel to certain types of calls,” Dyer said.

Dyer said the city already is starting to address the use-of-force issues.

“At the top of the list is de-escalation training, he said. “In the next couple of weeks, we’re going to have access to a new simulator bring in that’s state of the art. First of its kind to help with that kind of training.”

The next step in the process is meetings between budget office officials and individual city commissioners to address any of their concerns. The final budget is scheduled to be presented to the council in September.